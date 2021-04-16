Registrations are now open for the eighth edition of the unique global running event, Wings for Life World Run. This year’s event, taking place as an app run on Sunday, 9th of May offers runners from beginner to elite, across Ireland and the world an opportunity to run separately for a united cause, running for those who can’t.

The Wings for Life World Run raises funds for the not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation. Participants can register for the app run either via the app, or at WingsForLIfeWorldRun.com with 100% of the €20 entry fee going straight to spinal cord research.

This unique race will see runners of all abilities and wheelchair users all start together at 12pm (Irish time) on Sunday 9th May, with the Catcher Car starting 30 minutes later, gradually getting faster and passing participants. Once passed by the Catcher Car, runners have successfully completed the run.

Red Bull Athlete and Waterford-native Thomas Barr will be supporting the Irish running community for this year’s run; “At a time when we are all missing that crucial sense of community, joining a run like this is such an uplifting and motivational thing to do. I would encourage runners of all levels to get involved. It can be as easy or as challenging as you make it, and you are helping to support this incredible cause that is Wings for Life.”

Since 2014, the Wings for Life World Run community has been running together every May for those who can’t. Whether as part of a Flagship Run, Organized App Run, or simply individually by taking part with the App, 700,000 people from 195 nations have run, walked and rolled 7 million kilometres, raising €30 million for the Wings for Life foundation.