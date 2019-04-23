A referee had to abandon a football match after allegedly being assaulted in County Wexford at the weekend.
The man in his 50s was officiating a game in the Wexford Football League fourth division between The Ballagh United and Gorey Celtic on Sunday morning.
The Irish Independent reports the incident took place in the 70th minute of the game near Enniscorthy.
Gorey Celtic were leading 5-0 when the referee was allegedly assaulted.
Gardaí confirmed a complaint of minor assault was reported and say he did not require medical attention.
Enquiries are ongoing.