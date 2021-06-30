Everton has confirmed Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

The former Liverpool boss has signed a three-year deal to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Earlier this week, Merseyside Police said they were investigating a threatening banner left outside the Spaniard’s home.

Duncan Ferguson and former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Alan Kelly will remain on his coaching staff.

🔘 Instilling a winning mentality at Everton

🔘 Why he wanted the job

🔘 Previous comments

🔘 Fulfilling ambitions

🔘 Relationship with Marcel Brands Rafael Benitez addresses a range of points in his first interview as manager… 🎥 https://t.co/OnaGOdU0jc pic.twitter.com/NrtdPJxRGx — Everton (@Everton) June 30, 2021