Everton has confirmed Rafael Benitez as their new manager.
The former Liverpool boss has signed a three-year deal to replace Carlo Ancelotti.
Earlier this week, Merseyside Police said they were investigating a threatening banner left outside the Spaniard’s home.
Duncan Ferguson and former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Alan Kelly will remain on his coaching staff.
