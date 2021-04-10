Rachel Blackmore has continued an incredible National Hunt season, riding Minella Times to victory in the Aintree Grand National today.

The Tipperary jockey became the first female rider to win ‘jockey of the festival’ at Cheltenham last month, after becoming the first female to win the Champion Hurdle aboard Honeysuckle.

And once again the partnership with Waterford’s Henry De Bromhead has paid dividends, taking Minella Times first past the post, with favourite Cloth Cap finishing down the order.

Minella Times drifted from 8-1 to 11-1 ahead of the start at the Liverpool venue, in a race that saw 80-1 outsider Jett lead by seven lengths at some point.

But a group that included second-placed 100-1 rank outsider Balko Des Flos which finished second, and third-placed Any Second Now reeled in the pacesetter for a shootout down the final furlongs.

But Blackmore once again timed the kick perfectly, giving her enough time to bask in another incredible first in the record-breaking jockey’s career.