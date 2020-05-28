Reports have emerged that the Premier League will return in three weeks time, on June 17th.

Discussions surrounding when football will return in U.K have been ongoing since the suspension of the sport at the beginning of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telegraph report that Aston Villa will play at home to Sheffield United, while Manchester City will host Arsenal on the June 17th date.

The publication said that while more action is expected for June 19th, the first full round won’t happen until June 20th, with matches expected to be separated across the weekend.

