Phil Mickelson has embarked on a dramatic diet in a desperate attempt to rediscover his form ahead of the 148th Open Championship.

The 2013 Open champion arrived at Royal Portrush claiming to have lost 15lbs in less than a week.

The 49-year-old has failed to record a single top-10 since winning the AT&T Pro-Am in February, missing six cuts in 10 starts and finishing 52nd in his latest attempt to complete the career grand slam at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

In a video posted on his Twitter account Mickelson revealed he had undertaken a six-day fast and ingested nothing but water and a “special coffee blend for wellness”.

“The first day and a half was tough but after after that I found that I didn’t crave food, I felt better, my energy levels and focus were better,” Mickelson said after being presented with an award for 25 consecutive years in the top 50 of the world rankings.

“And that’s just the start, I want to take it from there and continue to feed both my mind and body with positive nourishment to get the best out of me.

“I don’t know if it’s going to help me play better, but it certainly helps me feel better about myself and have more energy throughout the day.”

Mickelson moved inside the world’s top 50 for the first time after finishing runner-up in the Casio World Open in November 1993 and has never fallen out since, although he came exceedingly close at the start of 2018.

The five-time major winner slipped to 49th after finishing 45th in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, but was then fifth, second and sixth in his next three starts before winning the WGC-Mexico Championship, his first victory since the 2013 Open at Muirfield.

“As soon as I was threatened with going out I was aware (of the streak),” Mickelson added.

