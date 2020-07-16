GAA matches will be limited to 200 people in line with the Government’s decision to delay moving to phase four of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The final phase was due to come into effect on Monday, allowing for 500 people at outdoor gatherings, including GAA matches, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced on Wednesday evening that this easing would be postponed until August 10th.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Limerick GAA chairman John Creegan said the limiting of spectators is a “nightmare” for clubs and county boards.

The 200 person figure includes all spectators, players, coaches and backroom staff.

A number of counties have set up subscription-based services, offering live streaming of matches to allow fans to watch games despite the restrictions.

Club fixtures are due to return the end of July, with inter-country competitions waiting until mid-October.