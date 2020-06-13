By Press Association

Peaceful provided Aidan O’Brien with another Classic victory when running out an impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

On the back of Love dominating in the English equivalent at Newmarket last week, Peaceful was always in the perfect position under Seamie Heffernan.

She quickened up past Valeria Messalina well over a furlong out and never looked liked getting caught, beating Donnacha O’Brien’s Fancy Blue with So Wonderful in third.

The favourite Albigna was out of the frame.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien at Curragh Racecourse today. Photo: PA Wire