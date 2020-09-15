Paul Galvin has announced his exit from the Wexford football manager job with immediate effect.

The Kerry hero took on the role ahead of the 2020 campaign and decided to step down due to time and travel commitments.

Galvin oversaw most of the National League campaign before it was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Galvin cited ‘travel and time commitments’ as the reason for stepping away.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, my family has moved back to the west of Ireland,” Galvin said.

“I am stepping away from my role with Wexford due to the new time and travel commitments involved.

“My business has also undergone significant growth in the last few months and needs attention.

“I have enjoyed the past 16 months watching, coaching and promoting football in the county since June 2019. I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future.”

Shane Roche, who had been a member of Galvin’s backroom team, has taken on the role as interim manager for the remainder of 2020. Roche is a former Wexford player.

Senior Football Update – Statements from Paul Galvin and Wexford GAA: pic.twitter.com/s4VU6ViAm7 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) September 15, 2020

The Fingue clubman was awarded the post on September 11th 2019, and had signed a two-year contract with the Yellowbellies, who won three of their five games in the 2020 Allianz National Football League Division 4.

His successor Roche now has six weeks to get his squad in shape ahead of their Leinster Senior Football Championship first round game against Wicklow, after being knocked out of last year’s Championship in just two games against Louth and Derry.