Ireland’s Paul Dunne has withdrawn from the final stage of the European Tour’s qualifying school due to injury.

Two years after holding off Rory McIlroy to win the British Masters, Dunne lost his card after missing the cut in the Portugal Masters last month.

Dunne, who sprang to prominence after sharing the 54-hole lead in the 2015 Open at St Andrews as an amateur, began the week 118th in the Race to Dubai, with only the top 117 at the conclusion of the event earning full playing privileges for next season.

The 26-year-old was just 0.7 points behind Jack Singh Brar in the standings, but while Singh Brar enjoyed a share of ninth place at halfway, Dunne made an early exit after adding a 74 to his opening 71.

The gruelling, six-round final stage of Q-school gets under way in Spain on Friday but Dunne told Irish Golf Desk via text: “I won’t be playing this week.

“Have an ongoing wrist injury that’s gotten worse and I’m going to take some time to sort it out. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it.”