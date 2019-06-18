Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has suffered a cruciate ligament injury, Tipperary GAA have confirmed.

The injury is set to rule the Lorrha man out for the rest of the season.

The two-time All-Star forward fell awkwardly during Sunday’s win against Limerick with a scan last night revealing he has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Injuries to Maher and Cathal Barrett marred Tipp’s four-point victory, which set-up a repeat clash against the All-Ireland champions in the Munster final.

Barrett’s availability for that game will be determined by a scan this evening.

He walked off the field after sustaining an apparent hamstring injury and watched the remainder of the match from the sideline with his leg strapped.