James Cox

Róisín Ní Riain competed in her second swimming finals at the Tokyo Paralympics today.

The 16-year-old put in a great performance as she finished fifth in the 400m freestyle.

Ní Riain’s time of 4.44.09 was 20.17 seconds behind gold medalist Anna Stetsenko of the Ukraine.

In this morning’s heats, Ní Riain registered a new personal best with a time of 4.45.14, finishing in third place.

Ellen Keane won a gold medal in the SB8 100 breaststroke final yesterday.

A time of 1:19.93 saw Keane win the event with a personal best time, beating the personal best of 1:21.71 that she set in the heat yesterday.