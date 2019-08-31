Wexford FC manager Brian O’Sullivan has admitted he’s asked a few players to leave over the past few weeks, after his side were defeated 2-0 by Longford last night.

Last night’s defeat was the club’s 18th in 25 games of the SSE Airtricity First Division.

The Ferrycarrig now look destined to finish bottom, six points off Athlone Town, having not won since the 26th April.

Manager O’Sullivan didn’t expand on the details of the departures, but hinted at a complete overhaul at the club next season.

