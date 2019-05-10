One new face in Cork line-up for clash with Tipperary

Castlelyons’ Niall O’Leary is the new face in the named Cork team to take on Tipperary in Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 clash as John Meyler goes with 13 of the team that were defeated by Limerick in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Tim O’Mahony is the other change as Eoin Cadogan switches to full-back from centre-back for Damien Cahalane, O’Leary taking injured Colm Spillane’s spot.

Otherwise, it’s the same from number seven onwards as returnees Stephen McDonnell and Aidan Walsh are kept in reserve. O’Leary, 21, came into the senior panel this season having been a member of the Munster U21-winning side last year.

Tipperary have named an experienced side for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh fixture, 2016 All-Ireland-winning captain Brendan Maher coming back into the team at wing-back having missed the League as he rehabilitated from cruciate surgery last year.

Liam Sheedy elects 10 of the 15 that began the defeat to Clare in the 2018 Munster SHC Round 4 game. Eleven started the 2016 All-Ireland final, the odd ones out being goalkeeper Brian Hogan, Seán O’Brien, Niall O’Meara and Jason Forde.

Waterford welcome back Conor Gleeson to the team for the visit of Clare to Walsh Park. He is one of two changes from the Division 1 final, Conor Prunty taking Callum Lyons’ spot. Gleeson is announced at midfield in place of Michael Walsh.

Clare have Shane O’Donnell and John Conlon in their side, O’Donnell having been away studying in Harvard and Conlon fully recovered from an ankle injury sustained during the League. Interestingly, Colm Galvin is named at centre-back as Clare have 11 of the starters that faced Galway in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final replay.

Kilkenny go into battle against Dublin in Nowlan Park this evening without Eoin Murphy, Joey Holden, Conor Delaney, Cillian Buckley and James Maher. Darren Brennan comes in for Murphy with Paddy Deegan named at full-back, Huw Lawlor taking up the centre-back spot and Padraic Walsh selected at midfield. In all, there are just seven of the side that started last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Limerick. Richie Hogan is named on the bench along with DJ Carey’s son Michael.

Fit-again Liam Rushe returns to the Dublin team but Mark Schutte misses out after recently dislocating his shoulder while there are another four sidelined with injuries. The team shows five changes from the side that lost to Limerick in the Division 1 semi-final.

Elsewhere, Waterford football manager Benji Whelan has opted to give 46-year-old Darren Mulhearne his Championship debut in Ennis this evening. Kilrossanty man Mulhearne was only called up to the panel recently following injury difficulties in the Déise set-up.

CORK (SHC v Tipperary): A. Nash; S. O’Donoghue, E. Cadogan, N. O’Leary; C. Joyce, T. O’Mahony, M. Coleman; D. Fitzgibbon, B. Cooper; D. Kearney, S. Harnedy (c), L. Meade; C. Lehane, P. Horgan, S. Kingston. Subs: P. Collins, D. Cahalane, R. O’Flynn, A. Walsh, R. Downey, C. Murphy, D. Browne, S. McDonnell, D. Dalton, J. O’Connor, C.O’Sullivan.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Cork): B. Hogan; C. Barrett, J. Barry, S. O’Brien; B. Maher, R. Maher, Pádraic Maher; N. McGrath, M. Breen; N. O’Meara, S. Callanan (c), Patrick Maher; J. O’Dwyer, J. Forde, J. McGrath. Subs: P. Maher, G. Browne, R. Byrne, W. Connors, C. Darcy, A. Flynn, B. Heffernan, M. Kehoe, D. Maher, D. McCormack, J. Morris.

WATERFORD (SHC v Clare): S. O’Keeffe; S. McNulty, C. Prunty, N. Connors (c); Philip Mahony, T. de Búrca, K. Moran; J. Barron, C. Gleeson; A. Gleeson, M. Kearney, Pauric Mahony; Shane Bennett, Stephen Bennett, P. Hogan.

CLARE (SHC v Waterford): D. Tuohy; P. O’Connor (j-c), D. McInerney, J. Browne; S. Morey, C. Galvin, D. Fitzgerald; S. Golden, C. Malone; P.Duggan, T. Kelly (j-c), D. Ryan; S. O’Donnell, J. Conlon, P. Collins. Subs: A. Fahy, J. McCarthy, A. McCarthy, G. Cooney, N. Deasy, R. Taylor, C. McInerney, D. Conroy, A. Shanagher, M. O’Neill, P. Flanagan.

KILKENNY (SHC v Dublin): D. Brennan; P. Murphy, P. Deegan, T. Walsh; E. Morrissey, H. Lawlor, C. Fogarty; P. Walsh, A. Murphy; A. Mullen, W. Walsh, T.J. Reid (c); B. Ryan. C. Fennelly, G. Aylward. Subs: R. Reid, J. Cleere, C. Browne, M. Carey, R. Leahy, R. Hogan, J. Donnelly, M. Keoghan, L. Blanchfield, B. Sheehan, G. Malone.

DUBLIN (SHC v Kilkenny): A. Nolan; P. Smyth, E. O’Donnell, D. Gray; C. Crummey, S. Moran, S. Barrett; S. Treacy, D. O’Connell; D. Treacy, D. Sutcliffe, F. Whitely; O. O’Rorke, L. Rushe, E. Dillon.

GALWAY (SHC v Carlow): C. Callanan; J. Grealish, R. Burke, A. Harte; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, K. Hussey; D. Burke (c), C. Mannion; N. Burke, J. Flynn, B. Concannon; C. Whelan, C. Cooney, D. Glennon.

KERRY (SHC v Antrim): M.Stackpole; J. Buckley, J. O’Connor; E. Murphy; S. Weir, B. Murphy, T. O’Connor; C. Harty, J. Goulding; S. Conway, M. O’Leary, J. Conway, D. Goggin, M. Boyle, P. Boyle. Subs: J.B. O’Halloran, M. Slattery, P. Lucid, G. Dooley, L. Twomey, P. Costello, J. Diggins, D. Carroll, P. Kelly, M. Leane, A. O’Sullivan.

CLARE (SFC v Waterford): S. Ryan; K. Hartnett, C. Brennan, G. Kelly; D. Ryan, A. Fitzgerald, S. Collins; G. Brennan, D. Bohannon; K. Malone, E. Cleary, J. Malone; C. Murray, G. Cooney, C. O’Dea.

WATERFORD (SFC v Clare): D. Mulhearne, S. O’Donovan, R. Ó Ceallaigh, J. McGrath; B. Looby (c), S. Ryan, T. Ó hUallacháin; S. Aherne, T. Prendergast; S. Whelan-Barrett, D. Guiry, C. Murray; J. Mullaney, F. Ó Cuirrin, M. Curry.

TIPPERARY (SFC v Limerick): E. Comerford, A. Campbell, J. Meagher, S. O’Connell; K. Fahey, R. Kiely, E. Moloney; S. O’Brien, L. Casey; J. Keane, P. Maher, B. Fox; C. Sweeney (c), M. Quinlivan. Subs: M. O’Reilly, J. Feehan, B. Maher, G. Whelan, J. Kennedy, D. Brennan, L. Boland, D. O’Meara, B. Hyland, J. Lyons, J. Delahunty.

LIMERICK (SFC v Tipperary): D. O’Sullivan; B. Fanning, S. O’Dea, P. Maher; C. McSweeney, I. Corbett, G. Brown; D. Treacy, T. Childs; A. Enright, C. Fahy, M. Fitzgibbon; S. McSweeney, S. O’Carroll, J. Lee. Subs: J. Chawke, G. Noonan, M. Donovan, T. McCarthy, A. Kerins, S.

Keeley, P. Nash, P. de Brún, P. Scanlon, T. Griffin, R. Lynch.

OFFALY (SFC v Meath): P. Dunican; D. Hogan, E. Rigney, D. Dempsey; C. Donohue, J. Moloney, N. Darby; E. Carroll, P. Cunningham; S. Horan, A. Sullivan, C. Mangan; B. Allen, N. McNamee, R. McNamee.

KILDARE (SFC v Wicklow): M. Donnellan; M. Dempsey, M. O’Grady, D. Hyland; P. Kelly, E. Doyle (c), K. Cribbin; K. Feely, F. Conway; D. Slattery, B. McCormack, E. O’Flaherty; A. Tyrrell, P. Brophy, J. Hyland.

DERRY (SFC v Tyrone): T. Mallon; S.F. Quinn, B. Rogers, K. McKaigue; P. McNeill, C. McKaigue (c), N. Keenan; P. Cassidy, C. McAtamney; E. Bradley, E. Lynn, C. McFaul; S. McGuigan, R. Bell, C. Bradley.