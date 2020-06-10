With sport across the country tentatively getting back going again, our latest SportsBeat Spotlight focuses on how the South-East’s sporting landscape has had to rapidly adapt following the pandemic.

In this mini-series, Kevin Galvin looks not just at how the coronavirus crisis has impacted sport in the region, but also the social, financial, and emotional effects of losing such an important aspect of ‘normal’ life in this country, and indeed around the world.

Kevin speaks to those across a wide range of the sporting spectrum, from soccer, to athletics, horse racing to GAA, in order to investigate how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting things, and what the future looks like for sport in the region.

In episode one, Kevin examines how sports organisations had to think on their feet as the virus rapidly spread.

In Episode two, Kevin listens to the defence of the Cheltenham Festival, one of the most controversial moments of the early progression of the coronavirus in Britain and Ireland.

While Episode three saw Kevin chat to one well-known sportsperson who described the coronavirus as the ‘scariest experience’ of his life.