Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final away to the Ronan O’Gara-coached La Rochelle will be played on Sunday the 2nd of May.

The game has been fixed for Stade Marcel Deflandre, where there will be a 3pm kick-off Irish time.

The all-French last-four clash of Toulouse and Bordeaux has been fixed for previous day.

Ulster’s trip to Leicester in the Challenge Cup semi-finals will be played at Welford Road at 8pm on the evening of Friday April 31st.

Photo: Stade Maecel Deflandre/Wiki Commons