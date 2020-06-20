Photo: Noel Browne

By Kevin Galvin

Jack O’Donoghue is revving up to get back playing, as Munster Rugby get back group training next Monday.

Contact training was brought back to June 29th alongside a host of other lifting of restrictions, announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday evening.

However, for O’Donghue it was already a good week, as he called into Tom Murphy Car Sales to pick up a brand new Mercedes as brand ambassador.

While there, we caught up with the forward for this week’s SportsBeat Xtra.

“You probably relied a lot of your strengths that got you into teams, and you just kept working on that.

“Whereas this probably give us time to look at your overall game and maybe develop some of your weakness, to lessen the gap between your strengths and weaknesses.”

However, not all the training went entirely to plan during lockdown.

We Are delighted to announce Munster and Ireland Rugby star Jack O Donoghue as our new Brand Ambassador for Mercedes… Posted by Tom Murphy Mercedes-Benz on Saturday, June 20, 2020

“If you didn’t have someone to pass the ball to, one of the earlier weeks I was passing with my girlfriend – I hit her on the head with the ball and broke her sunglasses, so that was the end of that!”

However, the last laugh was hers, getting to attack his head with a beard trimmer and creating one of the many dodgy lockdown haircuts we’ve all been sporting these last few weeks.

You can catch the entire interview, as well as a look at the return of the Premier League with Gavin Cooney, and a look at the Bundesliga with Ronan Murphy, on this week’s SportsBeat Xtra.