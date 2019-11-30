On the eve of their massive Leinster clash against Ballyhale Shamrocks, St Mullins’ manager Niall O’Donnell says that other factors were in play for their controversial Carlow semi-final victory over Ballinkillen.

Their opponents were kicked out of the Carlow championship after refusing to fulfill the semi-final, scheduled a day after a football final involving the club, and after much media criticism of the county board and a vote within the club, St Mullins decided to facilitate a re-fixture.

However, after an exhausting and dramatic campaign which has seen Mullins reach their first ever Leinster hurling final.

“There’s a bigger issue there of what was exactly behind the reason of Ballinkillen to not fulfill the fixture, and the last minute notification” O’Donnell said on this week’s Sportsbeat Roundup.

“We were only notified on midnight on the Saturday, so plenty of our players were getting up the following day and not have realised.

“I’m not fully in the know in terms of Carlow hurling but I would have been led to believe that there was an injured player involved that couldn’t line out on the day for Ballinkillen and that may have pushed their decision. I’m led to believe that a lot of the stuff that was reported was one-sided.

“I would hope that it would be addressed at the County convention in Carlow. We were the ones penalised.”

Ahead of a massive Sunday for South-East clubs, we also speak to manager of Mullins’ opponents, Colin Fennelly of Ballyhale Shamrocks, and Naomh Eoin Myshall’s Tommy Murphy, who won the Carlow Volunteer of the Year award after 64 years of service.

In Munster, we hear from Clonmel Commercials’ dual-code star Seámus Kennedy, ahead of their second Munster football final against Nemo Rangers in four years.

You can listen to the show below.