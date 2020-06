Men’s world tennis number one Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after playing at a tournament he organised.

The Serb was checked after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki were all found to have Covid-19.

They’d also featured at the Adria Tour event, where no social distancing measures were in place.

Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, has also tested positive.