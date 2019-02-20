Conor O’Shea feels there has been a massive overreaction to Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to England.

The Italy coach is preparing to take on his home nation in the same tournament in Rome on Sunday.

The Kerry man has helped the Azzurri beat the likes of South Africa, but he is still searching for a first win in the Six Nations, and he thinks Irish fans need some perspective.

“I thought the reaction to the England loss was nothing short of histrionics and laughable, absolutely laughable,” he said.

“There isn’t a divine right to win any game of rugby when you’re playing against top teams, when you’re playing against the likes of the Vunipolas and the Tuilagis at full flow.

“We’ve been very lucky as a country to have Joe Schmidt. I don’t know what he’ll do afterwards but I’ll certainly be picking his brains for, hopefully, many years to come.”

