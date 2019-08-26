Non-league Crumlin United have been handed a home FAI Cup quarter-final draw with Bohemians.

Defending champions Dundalk will travel to Waterford, while Galway United have a home tie against Shamrock Rovers.

Sligo Rovers will take on UCD at The Showgrounds.

The ties are currently scheduled to be played on the weekend of September 6/7/8.

Liam Brady of Crumlin United in action against Shane Maloney of Lucan United during the FAI Cup second round match at CBS Captain’s Road. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile