The GAA have confirmed that they will hold a club and inter-county championship, but no games will take place until October of 2020.

The organisation’s management committee and county board chairs met today, to discuss options around the All Ireland Championship during the pandemic.

The association says there is no appetite for playing games behind closed doors, but haven’t ruled out the prospect.

Training will resume for club teams from July 20th, but no activity will take place until then.