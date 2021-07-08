Kevin Galvin

The Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators.

Organisers of the games have agreed it will take place behind closed doors after convening this afternoon.

It comes as Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency following the highest Covid-19 numbers in two months.

There has been huge public pressure to call off the games in the wake of the high cases and low numbers of people vaccinated in the country, with a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee criticising the decision to go ahead with the games last month.

Around a dozen Japanese companies have also cancelled or scaled back sponsorship events for the games, in the wake of public opposition.

Canon, Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance and Ajinomoto are among 60 Japanese companies that have spent near to $60 billion to sponsor the Olympics, but are now rethinking their sponsorship strategy of the games.