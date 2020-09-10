Tomorrow night’s game against Bohemians will be John Sheridan’s eighth, and last, as manager of Waterford, in a crazy 2020 for the club.

Sheridan will be the second manager departing the RSC, after taking the reigns from Alan Reynolds after the League of Ireland’s break during the pandemic.

Reports today, coming from the Sun’s Andrew Nixon, says that Wigan is the destination, with sources in the club confirming the former Irish international will be packing his bags following tomorrow night’s game at Dalymount Park.

Speaking to Beat News, Nixon confirmed the news in the last hour, explaining the crazy situation at both clubs.

“Assistant Manager Liam Richardson has been minding the shop, but they’re losing a player every day, and there’s hardly anybody left for the game on Sunday against Ipswich.

“And I think Liam Richardson said ‘I need a senior partner’.

“I spoke to Wigan this afternoon – and you’re never quite sure who’s running the club at the moment – but yes, they do expect John Sheridan to be with the team for their televised game with Ipswich on Sunday.”

“The first fella who got the phone call was Simon Grayson who considered it for a couple of days and then reversed out of it, and then John Sheridan’s name came up.

“It’s been on the fringes for a day or so, they’ve been thinking about it, but now they’ve committed to it.

“And now John will be heading for Wigan soon after the game between Waterford’s and Bohemians tomorrow night.”

“It might be a bit of a humiliation with the team they’ve got, but they expect John to be over after the game, maybe on Saturday morning.

“(Sheridan will) take the team, have a look around, work with Liam, sort the team out, sort the strategy out, and then head into the ‘lion’s den’ the day after.