Picture: Paralympics Ireland Twitter.

Swimmer Nicole Turner has won Ireland’s fourth Paralympic medal of the games in Tokyo.

She came second in the final of the S6 50 metres Butterfly this morning with a time of 36.30

Her medal adds to the golds won by Jason Smyth and Ellen Keane, as well as silver for the cycling team of Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy.

Barry McClements has finished 7th in the S9 100 metres Backstroke final at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old from County Down set a new personal best of 1 minute 5.76 seconds in the final

Róisín Ní Riain will be back in the pool just after 11.30 for the 200 metres SM 13 Individual Medley final – it will a fourth final of the Games for the 16-year-old from Limerick.

In Archery, Meath’s Kerrie Leonard bowed out of the Individual Compound Open in the last 16 in her first Paralympics.

In Shooting, Tyrone’s Phil Eaglesham produced a personal best performance to finish in 14th place overall in the S-H 2 Mixed 10 metre Air Rifle.