Photo: Carol Nassib Instagram (@carlnassib)

By Cillian Doyle.

An NFL player has come out as gay for the first time.

Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders made the announcement on Instagram.

He hopes it paves the way for others to be honest and open about their sexuality.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention.”

“I think representation and visibility are so important.”

Nassib hopes that one-day videos like his are not necessary for the “coming out process”.

Many people have supported the NFL players announcement including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.