The National Women’s Council of Ireland has said sports people like Paddy Jackson need to be held to account for their actions.

Their comments come after Diageo ended their sponsorship with London Irish, who had signed the 27-year-old.

Jackson’s contract was cancelled by the IRFU after he was found not guilty of rape at a trial in Belfast last year.

The drinks company said the signing is “not consistent” with the company’s values.

In a short statement, Diageo confirmed they have ended their 30-year relationship with London Irish after a meeting to express their concerns.

“We have met with the club to express our concerns,” the company said.

“Their recent decision is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship.”

They are now the second sponsor to cancel their contract with the club after Cash Converters ended its sponsorship in recent weeks.

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop from the Women’s Council thinks both Jackson and London Irish must take responsibility.

Ms O’Malley Dunlop said: “He’s not a good role model for young people. Clubs and organisations who are working with young sports people, they need to ensure that their behaviour has to be above reproach.

“Because, when they are successful, they get huge adulation and that brings with it more responsibility.”