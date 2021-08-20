Four-time champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the US Open and announced he won’t play again this season.

The Spaniard is still struggling with a foot injury which forced him to miss Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Nadal is the latest big name to pull out of the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, following Roger Federer and title holder Dominic Thiem.

That leaves the door open for Novak Djokovic to potentially win his fourth title in New York, having won in 2011, 2015, and 2018. It would be redemption for the Serb, who again disappointed in this year’s Olympic Games.