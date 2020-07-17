St Martin’s Manager John Meyler has had a very different championship experience on his return to Wexford.

The former Yellowbelly manager returns to his county of birth, whose St Martin’s team take part in the first televised GAA match since March, when they face Oulart the Ballagh at Wexford Park this evening.

Meyler says early season Leinster Club Hurling League matches have been a blessing in disguise.

Earlier this year, there were complaints about the competition taking place in January with players set to have a long season ahead.

However, with the coronavirus ending any chance of club hurling leagues, the competition has now given Myler the only opportunity to have a look at his squad since taking over as manager in the winter.

But with dressing rooms closed, and players permitted contact only in a training situation, the usual fun and banter surrounding a game’s preparation has been lost.

“The players have really turned up ready to train, there’s been dressing rooms, there’s been no showers, there’s really been no pre-match or post-match discussions really.

“Players just turn up on time, out onto the pitch to train, back off the pitch and then back home,

“So it has been challenging from that point of view.”

But with the opportunity to play the first game back on TV since March, the Wexford native says his players are rearing to go, and believes there’s no better candidate than the Irish language station to broadcast the game.

“TG4 have a proven, tested record of showing those matches. They’ve been doing those for years and they’re very professional at it so it’s very well organised.

“They’re very good to the GAA and very good to the club scene.”