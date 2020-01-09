Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is the 2019 Beat South East Sports Star of the Year, picking up the award at the ceremony in the Set Theatre in Kilkenny tonight.

Murphy Crowe fought off strong competition from the region’s outstanding sportspeople in 2019, after her performances for the Ireland Sevens Rugby side.

The 24-year old became the first ever player from the Northern Hemisphere to win the top try-scorer award, and also earned a place on the World Sevens dream team.

The Tipperary woman has been a lynchpin of the Irish side, scoring 33 tries in 35 games in the 2019 season and guided Ireland to their highest ever placing on the World Series circuit.

She was given her award by Special Guest on the night, former World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty, on the red riband night in the beautiful Set Theatre in the heart of Kilkenny.

The monthly award winners were also crowned on the night, including Wexford and Tipperary senior hurling teams, Irish international Rianna Jarrett, and the first ever official to win the award, Wexford’s Michelle O’Neill.

The awards are part of Beat’s commitment to celebrating the sporting achievements of those right across the region.