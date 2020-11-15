Munster Senior Hurling Championship final

Waterford 0-21

Limerick 0-25

Kevin Galvin

Limerick’s big match experience told in the end, as a late surge in the final 10 minutes saw them crowned Munster Senior Hurling champions for 2020, winning 25 points to 21 at Semple Stadium.

Despite being tied at the second water break, Limerick outscored their Suirside opponents seven points to three in the final quarter, ultimately proving the difference as Waterford’s decade-long search for a Munster title continues

This Waterford side has been lauded for their individual ability, but perhaps it was nerves that saw them give away the ball sloppily – particularly from the backline – in the opening moments.

Despite Dessie Hutchinson’s superb early point – flicking the ball over All-Star Seán Finn before driving the sliotar between the posts from the left flank – the Déise’s wastefulness in possession stunted any momentum they were building with their scores, finding themselves six points to three down just after the 10 minute mark.

Speaking to SportsBeat Xtra ahead of the encounter, Déise selector Stephen Frampton lamented the winter conditions that didn’t favour his side against a Limerick side lauded for their physicality, but under clear, calm skies, Liam Cahill’s side – playing in their first Munster final in four years – kept their cool, and more importantly kept the scoreboard ticking over to draw level five minutes later.

Conor Prunty’s diving effort saw him deny a bright Peter Casey from close range with 25 minutes on the clock, but when Diarmuid Byrnes popped over the resulting 65, three was the difference once more.

If it wasn’t for Stephen Bennett’s metronomic free taking – hitting all of his first five frees – this Munster decider could have been over by half-time, instead Limerick led by three as the cold Tipperary evening closed in.

And while Waterford struggled at the beginning of the opening stanza, Limerick peppered four wides to begin the second, while at the other end a pair of Bennett frees got the underdogs back into it, before Lismore’s Jack Prendergast levelled the sides again from play.

Fitting, therefore, that it was Bennett that would fire the Déise into the lead in the 50th minute, their first time ahead since night was day when the game began at 4pm. It was a lead that lasted only a few seconds, with the sides level 18 points apiece by the water break, before substitute Séamus Flanagan soon had the Treaty ahead again with his first touch, as the game swung back again.

And from there it was that late surge that saw Limerick over the line, as the rain began to fall, and with it, Waterford’s chances of a first Munster title in a decade.

Little time for Liam Cahill’s side to feel sorry for themselves with an All-Ireland quarter-final next weekend to target, while Limerick sail through to the semi’s.

Waterford: Stephen O’ Keeffe; Shane Fives (Ian Kenny 61), Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Búrca, Kevin Moran; Jamie Barron, Jake Dillon (Darragh Lyons 63); Jack Fagan (Neil Mongomery 47), Kieran Bennett (Mikey Kearney 59), Stephen Bennett; Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson (Patrick Curran 65), Jack Prendergast.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Cian Lynch, William O’Donoghue; Gearóid Hegarty, David Reidy (Darragh O’Donovan 56), Tom Morrissey (20 53); Graeme Mulcahy (Adrian Breen 67), Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey (Seamus Flanagan 53).

Scorers for Waterford: D Hutchinson 0-1, J Dillon 0-2, A Gleeson 0-3, S Bennett 0-12 (0-8f, 0-1 65), K Bennett 0-1, J Prendergast 0-1, P Curran 0-1.



Scorers for Limerick: G Mulcahy 0-4, P Casey 0-3, A Gillane 0-10 (0-8 f), C Lynch 0-2, D Byrnes 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 65), S Flanagan 0-2, G Hegarty 0-1.

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).