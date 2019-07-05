It is understood that Munster are interested in signing Mathieu Bastareaud for the start of the new season.

The former France international is still at Toulon, but has signed a deal to play for Rugby United New York from January.

It is believed that Munster may offer the French centre a short-term contract before he moves to the US, but it is being reported by Midi Olympique that his former club, Stade Francais, and Montpellier are also interested in securing his services.

It is understood that Munster have contacted Bastareaud who was left out of France’s World Cup training squad.