Munster have named their starting team for the Pro14 clash with Cardiff in Musgrave Park.

The Friday night game will be the southern province’s final home game in Cork this season.

Johann van Grann has made six changes to the side that saw off Edinburgh in last week’s Champions Cup quarter-final.

Mike Haley returns to fullback after missing out last week due to illness and is joined by Andrew Conway and Keith Earls in the back three.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership, while Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal team up in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, O’Byrne and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side from the back-row and he packs down with Chris Cloete and Arno Botha.

Munster team to play Glasgow: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

