Kevin Galvin

Munster and Leinster have learned who they will face in the pool stages of the Heineken Champions Cup next season, after today’s draw in Lausanne.

This year’s competition has a very different look to it – more like the Pro14 format than what we’ve seen in previous Champions Cup editions.

The clubs will be divided into two pools of 12 – Pool A and Pool B – by means of a draw and the tournament will be played over nine weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting in December.

Each club’s four games are decided by their seeding, and will avoid other clubs in their country, in one of the most convoluted formats the game has ever seen.

What you need to know is that Leinster will face Montpellier and Bath in Pool ‘A’, while Munster face Castres and Wasps in Pool ‘B’

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a Round of 16 on a home and away basis, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on May, 28 2022.