By Cillian Doyle.

Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby have announced their pre-season friendly fixtures ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Munster hosts Bath at Thomond Park on the 4th of September, before travelling to Devon for a clash with Exeter Chiefs the following Saturday, the 11th of September.


Both games kick off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Leinster and Harlequins will face each other on the 10th of September with a 7.00pm kick-off, with no venue confirmed yet.

Details around the venue, spectator numbers and protocols around the same will be confirmed closer to the game after consultation.

Share it: