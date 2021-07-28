By Cillian Doyle.

Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby have announced their pre-season friendly fixtures ahead of the 2021/22 season.

𝑷𝒓𝒆-𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑭𝒊𝒙𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔 😍 😍 😍 We are pleased to confirm that Munster will host @BathRugby at @ThomondStadium & travel to face @ExeterChiefs in September. See full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 28, 2021

Munster hosts Bath at Thomond Park on the 4th of September, before travelling to Devon for a clash with Exeter Chiefs the following Saturday, the 11th of September.

Both games kick off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Leinster and Harlequins will face each other on the 10th of September with a 7.00pm kick-off, with no venue confirmed yet.

Details around the venue, spectator numbers and protocols around the same will be confirmed closer to the game after consultation.