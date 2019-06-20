The Munster Senior Hurling final is set to welcome a full house after tickets on public sale were snapped up in just over 24 hours.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds will be filled to its 44,000 capacity in 10 days’ time for the clash of Limerick and Tipperary, with the remaining tickets on sale through the participating counties “unlikely” to be returned.

Fans experienced problems booking tickets online when they first went on sale at 8am yesterday, with tickets.ie saying they were experiencing “a high volume of traffic”.

Only terrace tickets were on public sale, with the Mackey and Open Stand tickets distributed through county boards and to season ticket holders.

The high demand for tickets was expected after 39,115 supporters travelled to Semple Stadium last Sunday for the counties’ final round-robin game, which Tipperary won by four points.

Over 45,000 fans attended the 2017 and 2018 finals between Cork and Clare at Semple Stadium.

There were only 26,508 at the last final at the Gaelic Grounds in 2016, Tipperary’s 21-point demolition of Waterford, while 42,730 witnessed Limerick’s last provincial success in 2013 at the same venue.