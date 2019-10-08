Cork and Kerry have been drawn to face each other in the semi-finals of the Munster football championship next year.

Both counties were the this year’s Munster finalists and got a bye to the semi-finals where they were drawn to face each other.

The quarter-finals will see Clare play Tipperary while Waterford have been drawn to play Limerick.

The quarter-final winners will then go forward to face each other in the semi-finals.


Munster football championship quarter-final draw

Waterford v Limerick

Clare v Tipperary

Munster football championship semi-final draw

Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary

Cork v Kerry

