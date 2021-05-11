Kevin Galvin
All-Ireland finalists Waterford will begin their 2021 Senior Hurling Championship on June 27th, as Munster CCC tonight have confirmed the dates, times and venues for the 2021 Munster Senior Hurling and Football Championships.
Semple Stadium is the venue for the meeting of Waterford and Clare, with throw-in at 3.15pm, while the winners will face Tipperary the following week, on Sunday 4th July.
Thurles is also the venue when ), defending Munster and All-Ireland Champions Limerick play Cork on Saturday July 3rd – with a 7pm throw-in under lights.
Waterford’s footballers will face a trip down the N24 to Limerick on Saturday June 26th at 3pm.
The Munster Senior Football Semi-Finals will take place on Saturday July 10th with Cork meeting the winners of Limerick and Waterford at 3pm while the defending Munster Football champions Tipperary await the winners of Kerry and Clare at 7pm.