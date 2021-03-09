Both Munster and Leinster will face French opposition in the Round of 16 in this year’s Champions Cup.

Former European Cup winners Toulon and Toulouse will make the trip to Ireland, with both games fixed for the start of April.

Leinster will face four-time Top 14 winners Toulon in Dublin, while Toulouse will travel back to Limerick for the first time in four years when they were beaten 41-16 at Thomond Park.

Should both sides progress, they will then face away quarter-finals, with Leinster potentially facing reigning champions Exeter Chiefs, if they can beat Lyon.

While Munster would face the winner of Wasps v Clermont Auvergne.

In the Challenge Cup Ulster were drawn away to Harlequins while Connacht will travel to Leicester to face the Tigers.