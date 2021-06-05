Mount Juliet is being considered as the host of the 2022 Irish Open, as the tournament’s sponsorship has reportedly been extended.

Dubai Duty Free are reportedly set to extend their sponsorship of the tournament for three more seasons, which saw its venue moved last year due to COVID restrictions.

It follows confirmation this week that three qualifying places for The Open will be up for grabs at Mount Juliet next month.

The Kilkenny course is also being considered as the venue for the 2022 Irish Open.