St Martin’s camogie captain Marie Claire Morrissey said she and her teammates were ‘disappointed’ about the decision to set their Leinster Senior Club Camogie Championship final against St Vincent’s in Ashbourne, County Meath.

While their Dublin opponents have a short spin over the border for the final, which throws in at half 2 tomorrow afternoon, Morrissey and her teammates must undertake the 342 kilometer round-trip to the other side of the province.

“Unfortunately we were really disappointed to hear it was up in Ashbourne.

“But I know this time of year, trying to get pitches, and the men playing club matches, it’s difficult. We’re after getting the short straw having to travel so far while the other team we’re playing have a nice ‘aul drive across. It’s unfortunate that we can’t get a more neutral venue for that kind of situation.

“We know that all the rest of the teams we played throughout the year would love the opportunity (to play in a Leinster final).

“We do know that we’re trying to prove a lot, but we know the talent is there and we know what we’re representing going forward. It’s important that the club showcases the talent that’s there in Wexford camogie.”

We also talked to the incredible two-time Muay Thai world silver medalist Chloe Black from Carlow, who was banned this year from IABA competition for competing in another contact sport.

And we visit Clonmel RFC to chat to coach Pat O’Connor, captain Greg Carroll, and President Bob Campion about the club’s first season on the Senior stage in their 137-year history.