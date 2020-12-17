Photo: Sam Cane tackles a bandaged Robbie Henshaw during the 2019 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby and the unions of England and Wales have confirmed they’ve received a letter of claim from a law firm representing nine retired players.

It’s alleged the organisations failed to protect them from the risk of concussion related injuries.

Rylands Law – the firm representing the group says more than one-hundred players have come forward.

England’s 2003 World Cup winner Steve Thompson revealed last week he’s suffering from early onset dementia at the age of 42.

Thompson said last week that he has no recollection of taking part in the 2003 Rugby World Cup, a tournament England won, after beating hosts Australia in the final in dramatic circumstances.

As well as Thompson, former senior internationals Michael Lipman and Wales flanker Alix Popham have also taken cases, as well as former U20 Welsh centre Adam Hughes, and 44-year-old England U21 Neil Spence.

Rylands Law lists 24 failures on behalf of the three Unions, and alleges the risk of concussive injuries were “known and forseeable”.

Today, the three Governing bodies issued a joint statement.

World Rugby, the RFU and WRU can confirm they have received a letter of claim from solicitors representing certain players and will now take time to consider its contents.

“We have been deeply saddened to hear the brave personal accounts from former players.

“Rugby is a contact sport and while there is an element of risk to playing any sport, rugby takes player welfare extremely seriously and it continues to be our number one priority.

“We will continue to use medical evidence and research to keep evolving our approach.

“As with any potential legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics of the letter.”