The Waterford man at the centre of the latest YouTube storm has been speaking to Beat this week.

Dylan Moran has found himself the subject of Jake Paul’s derision, as the Youtube sensation has been continuing to goad UFC star Conor McGregor into taking a big money fight – ahead of the Notorious’ comeback rematch against Dustin Poirier tonight.

Moran appeared exclusively on SportsBeat Xtra in November of last year, as he was on the way to the airport to head to Portugal, for McGregor’s initial training camp, but after spending Christmas at home, the southpaw flew out to the final camp in Dubai, which is where things began to take an interesting turn.

Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed. The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with.

A phenomenally exciting Irish talent! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2021

McGregor posted about the ‘phenominally exciting Irish ralent’ that is Moran, which is where Paul – who has over 20 million followers on YouTube – began to call out Moran’s credentials, including showing a video of the Kilmacthomas-raised boxer’s only defeat of a 16 fight professional record.

“I was actually in bed” Moran revealed to SportsBeat Xtra this week “I was asleep – we had trained twice that day and I was wrecked – so I had gone to bed and I was up at four o’clock in the morning for sparring with Conor.

“I was in the bathroom and my phone was buzzing and I saw it was my little sister, and she said ‘I’d say your head must be wrecked’; it’s half four in the morning and I’m thinking ‘what is she on about?!’. So I opened the phone and there’s liteally hundreds of notifications on every app, so I open it up and I obviously see Jake Paul’s video.

“And it’s like 30 seconds into it and I know what he’s getting at and I think ‘nah he’s not done that has he?!’ and next he shows my loss in America, and it just got out of hand from there really.”

So, like all good showmen, Moran posted his reply – calling Paul a “thick, ignorant fool” and inviting the YouTuber to Floyd Mayweather’s gym to take each other on in a ‘doghouse rules’ contest – to fight until one quits.

“That (video) related with a lot of people. This guy has a very broad audience, and a lot of them would be against him” said Moran, whose video has been seen over a million times since it was first posted. “I had got thousands of messages saying ‘someone needs to him a lesson’. It just ended up being a crazy few days!”

