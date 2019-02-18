Rory McIlroy admits he wasted the chance to win the Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

The Ulster man looked in contention to lift the title with two holes to play, but he missed a birdie chance on the 17th and had a poor approach on the last.

McIlroy completed the tournament in a share of fourth place on 11 under par, three shots behind the winner JB Holmes.

The Northern Irishman handled inclement conditions and rose into second with Justin Thomas late on Sunday afternoon, but he slipped back into fourth by the close of play.

American Holmes rallied from a from a four-shot deficit as the weather-blighted tournament drew to a close.

He picked up two shots and dropped one on the way out before carding a birdie and a bogey as he headed back to the clubhouse.

The one-under 70 saw him at 14 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Thomas who had led for a time, and sealed his fifth PGA win.

McIlroy carded a 69 to finish on 11 under overall, while further down the leaderboard Tiger Woods tied 15th after carding 72 (six under overall) and Englishmen Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood finished tied 25 and tied 28th respectively (five and four under).

Share it:













Don't Miss