Minor and under-20 inter-county matches will be allowed to resume on June 7th.

The GAA has confirmed that full-contact training in those age grades returns this coming Monday.

The Central Competitions Control Committee will publish its fixture list for minor and under-20 championships in the coming days.

Meanwhile there have been reports that Senior Intercounty challenge matches will be able to resume.

The Allianz National Hurling leagues kick-off competitive action this week.