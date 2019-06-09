Mick McCarthy: We looked more likely to score in Denmark game

Mick McCarthy has challenged the Republic of Ireland to back up their hard-earned Euro 2020 qualifying point in Denmark with victory over Gibraltar tomorrow evening.

McCarthy was delighted with a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen on Friday, but knows there is no margin for error against the Group D minnows.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Dublin today, he said: “I told you I would have taken a draw, but we didn’t go and settle for a draw, we weren’t looking for that.

“In fact in 94 minutes, we were the one that looked more likely to score in the game on Friday night, despite they had missed chances, I get that.

“We went looking for a win and we have to back that up with a win tomorrow. We’re at home.”

Republic of Ireland assistant coach Robbie Keane at the Republic of Ireland training session in Abbotstown, Dublin, today. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shane Duffy’s late goal clinched the point at the Telia Parken Stadium, and skipper Seamus Coleman praised the Brighton defender’s growing contribution to the national team.

Coleman said: “He has been getting better. He is willing to learn all the time. Even now, if he makes a mistake, he is willing to work on it.

“Never for one minute does he think he has made it, so that’s what I like about him. He keeps working hard and he always has that. But his confidence on the pitch is there for everyone to see.”