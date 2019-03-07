Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says Patrick Bamford will soon confirm his allegiance to Ireland.

He’s not made the decision soon enough to be included in McCarthy’s first squad since returning as boss of the national team, but the pair spoke after Bamford scored twice for Leeds last weekend.

“I asked him the question, do you still want to join us? Yes was the answer, so it’s a matter of meeting him and having a chat with him.

“I stressed to him, if he wants to be involved in June, we’ll have to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Bamford, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents, has played for both Ireland and England at underage level.

McCarthy also revealed that he had tried to persuade Daryl Murphy to come out of international retirement.

“His final answer was ‘we’ll see’, so it wasn’t a ‘no’.”

More to follow…

