UFC president Dana White has said that Conor McGregor will face his lightweight rival Dustin Poirier for a third time after claiming two days ago that the fight was off.

In a video posted on Twitter today, White said the pair will meet in Las Vegas in July in front of a full capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

20,000 spectators will be in attendance on July 10th at UFC 264, where the second rematch of the rivals will headline the card.

McGregor stated in an Instagram spat with Poirier that the fight was off earlier this week, having lost to the American after being knocked out in the second round.

Waterford’s own Dylan Moran was McGregor’s sparring partner in the build up to the last fight in Abu Dhabi, but it hasn’t been confirmed if “The Real Deal” will once again be involved this time around.