UFC fighter Conor McGregor has announced he’s retiring from the sport.

The Irish former featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

McGregor had planned a ‘superfight’ against Anderson Silva later on in the year, as well as potential bouts with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal.


It’s the third time the 31-year-old has retired from UFC.

Share it: