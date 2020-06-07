UFC fighter Conor McGregor has announced he’s retiring from the sport.

The Irish former featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

McGregor had planned a ‘superfight’ against Anderson Silva later on in the year, as well as potential bouts with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal.

It’s the third time the 31-year-old has retired from UFC.