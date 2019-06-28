Martin O’Neill has left his post as manager of Nottingham Forest, the Championship club have announced.

The 67-year-old – who made 371 appearances for Forest as a player, winning two European Cups – returned to the City Ground as boss in January.

The former Republic of Ireland manager guided the club to a ninth-placed finish in the Championship last term, but his short-lived tenure is now over.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club.

“The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future.”

PA